Coon Rapids has entered a contract to install a traffic signal at Northdale Boulevard and the driveway to McDonald’s, Menards and the former Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids. In addition, a median will prevent left turns out of the Costco driveway just north of the intersection.
Coon Rapids council members approved three items related to the project Oct. 7.
Council members approved a $285,356.90 contract with Forest Lake Contracting Inc., the lowest of five bidders, to construct the new intersection near 3211 Northdale Boulevard. The engineer’s estimate was for $291,030.
The council also approved a development agreement with developer 211 CRW LLC to help pay for the project. The traffic signal is in conjunction with the redevelopment of the former Famous Dave’s location, which is expected to include a multi-tenant commercial building and a bank, according to city documents.
Under the agreement Coon Rapids is responsible for implementing the intersection upgrade, but the developer shall pay 25% of the cost. With the approval of the contract the developer will pay 95% of its share, estimated at $102,125, according to city documents.
Council members also approved a joint powers agreement with Anoka County for the maintenance of the intersection. Under the agreement the county will take on the majority of the maintenance work and Coon Rapids will reimburse the county 100% of maintenance costs.
