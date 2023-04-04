Matt Brown has been named the city of Coon Rapids’ new community development director.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown 

City Manager Matt Stemwedel made the announcement March 23. Brown, who has been with the city for 18 years, had served as interim director since Grant Fernelius left the city Feb. 1 after eight years in the job to take a new position with the city of Plymouth.

