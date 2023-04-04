Matt Brown has been named the city of Coon Rapids’ new community development director.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel made the announcement March 23. Brown, who has been with the city for 18 years, had served as interim director since Grant Fernelius left the city Feb. 1 after eight years in the job to take a new position with the city of Plymouth.
“Matt has a long and successful tenure with the city and done a terrific job as the interim director,” Stemwedel wrote in an email.“Matt has built strong relationships with the department and city over the years and is highly respected by all who have worked with him.”
Stemwedel is looking forward to working with Brown to build on the already strong foundation within the department “and to enhance the quality of life for our residents and businesses.”
Brown grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin, and earned a bachelor of arts degree in history at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and a master of arts degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa.
“As a child I was always interested in cities, but it was in college that I began to focus on a career in planning,” Brown said.
His first job out of college in 2002 was with RDG Planning and Design in Des Moines, Iowa, where his primary job was working with local communities on comprehensive land use plans and zoning.
He came to the Twin Cities and Coon Rapids in 2005 when he was hired as a community development specialist, the job opening following the death of Community Development Director Lee Starr and the promotion of Marc Nevinski to fill that position.
“I had family and friends in the Twin Cities and thought it would be a good place to settle,” he said.
Brown has remained with the city since that time. He was community development specialist for 10 years, then was named economic development coordinator in 2015 before being promoted to planning and development manager last year.
“I have really enjoyed the variety of work,” Brown said. “I have had good people to work with and there have been a wide range of tasks and opportunities to work on. There is pride in the community.”
As community development director, Brown will oversee planning and zoning, economic and business development, housing programs, building permits and inspections, sustainability and property maintenance.
“There will be new challenges, but I feel I am up to them,” Brown said. “Over the years I have built strong relationships with staff and the community. I can jump in and provide leadership in all these areas.”
According to Brown, the department has really talented staff, many of whom have been with the city a long time, like the work and find it rewarding.
His focus will continue to be on redevelopment and economic development
Some of the projects in which Brown has been involved over the years and is proud of include the Port Riverwalk housing development, Coon Rapids Boulevard streetscaping, success in getting state grants to expand existing businesses in the city (RMS and Steinwall are two examples), working on two rounds of comprehensive plan land use updates and adding 25 new single-family houses through the city’s scattered sites acquisition program of blighted properties, he said.
Brown, who is married to his wife Sarah, lists cycling and travel, both home and abroad, as among his interests.
