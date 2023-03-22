By Peter Bodley
Contributing writer
New construction activity in Coon Rapids totaled $183 million last year, according to the 2022 community development report presented to the city council March 7.
The annual report, which focused on the work of the city’s community development department, including economic development and redevelopment, building inspections, property maintenance, housing programs and sustainability, was accepted by the council.
In a presentation to the council, Interim Community Development Director Matt Brown said the projects for which building permits had been issued last year were a mix of commercial, industrial and residential uses.
“That’s a nice mix that I think we will see continue in 2023,” he said.
Since 2012, more than $1.41 billion of private and public construction investment has occurred in Coon Rapids.
Brown highlighted some of the larger projects that began last year including Scannell Properties, a national industrial developer, constructing a 121,000 square foot multi-tenant building on East River Road near 94th Avenue, Vista Outdoor starting work on a 101,000 square-foot warehouse at its property off Main Street and Round Lake Boulevard and a 35,000 square-foot expansion and 5,000 square-foot remodel by NAMSA, formerly APS, to its plant on the 8900 block of Evergreen Boulevard.
Another large project under construction is the new 30,000 square-foot Walser Hyundai auto dealership that will include a showroom, service bays and a car wash off Highway 10 on Gateway Drive, creating up to 50 well-paying jobs, Brown said.
There has been a lot of activity in the three Riverdale area shopping centers, including Schneiderman Furniture, Sierra Trading Post and the demolition of the former Old Country Buffet/Golden Corral building to make room for a new 6,500 square-foot two-tenant restaurant/retail building plus a close to 3,900 square-foot, single-tenant restaurant with a drive-through with three tenants lined up (Cafe Zupas, Mod Pizza and Chapter Aesthetics Studio), he said.
Among the other commercial/industrial projects listed in the report is U-Haul constructing a 17,000 square-foot hybrid warehouse and self-storage building on the site of the former greenhouse adjacent to its current facility on Coon Rapids Boulevard.
Two large market rate apartment projects are scheduled to open this spring - phase three, 192 units, of the Riverdale Station complex on Northdale Boulevard and first phase of the 150-unit Golden Aspen Flats at 10200 Goldenrod Street.
In addition, Coon Rapids-based Centra Homes continued construction on its 136 one-level and two-level detached townhomes at Port Riverwalk on Coon Rapids Boulevard, while 43 new single-family homes were built in the city last year, Brown said.
Brown also highlighted two city housing programs, Home For Generations II and Front Door, that were pioneered by Coon Rapids and have been replicated in other cities.
Through Home For Generations, the city offers various incentives, including grants, permit rebates and low-interest loans, to homeowners to make large, value-added improvements to the interior of their houses.
Since the program began in 2013, there have been 553 applications and 209 projects approved totaling over $15.8 million worth of improvements, while in 2022 alone, from 49 applications, 16 recipients of the grants/rebates made $1.4 million worth of investments at a cost to the city of $64,556.39 in grant/rebates, according to the report,
The front door grant program, which was launched in 2019, to encourage homeowners to make exterior improvements to their properties to increase curb appeal had nearly 350 applications for the March 2022 lottery that selected 80 for the grant and another 25 for a waiting list, but many residents withdrew because of increased project and material costs, material delays and other factors, so that 72 residents ended up receiving a grant which produced improvements valued at $1.32 million, the report states.
Sustainability programs expanded in 2022 as the city achieved steps 4 and 5 in the Minnesota Green Step Cities project, was awarded Solsmart Silver designation for solar readiness, initiated Green Homes incentives for energy efficiency and launched a new water conservation program, according to Brown.
“This is a really impressive report,” Mayor Jerry Koch said.
