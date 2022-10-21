Myriad fees for city licenses, permits and services were approved for 2023 by the Coon Rapids City Council Oct. 18.
The council unanimously adopted two ordinances and four resolutions. In addition, a mandated public hearing was conducted on proposed increases for certain alcoholic beverages licenses; no one spoke.
Certain fees regulated by state law were left unchanged including off-sale liquor license, gambling investigation fee, returned check charge, day care inspection fee and document charge, Finance Director Ashley Hansen said.
Not all fees went up, but those that were increased were adjusted 4% to cover the city’s costs. One example is the on-sale liquor license which will be $10,700 in 2023 compared with the current $10,300 figure.
Other license increases included tavern, brewer taproom, micro-distillery cocktail room, 3.2 on/off sale malt liquor, tobacco, pawnshop, secondhand antique dealers, precious metals, currency exchange and non-domestic animal as well as for planning applications, sign permits and vacant property monitoring, according to the ordinance.
But the increase in building inspection fees is more than 4% because they were last adjusted in 2018, Hansen told the council.
When the building inspection ordinance was introduced at the Oct. 4 council meeting, Mayor Jerry Koch questioned the charge for a second re-inspection fee/trip, which will go up from $77 to $120.
In response, Community Development Director Grant Fernelius said that charge is discretionary, not service, and an incentive to avoid an additional inspection.
Three of the approved resolutions dealt with fees and charges for the city’s community and recreation services department - CTN cable studios, use of city parks facilities/recreation activities and use of civic center facilities.
Stephanie Ring, community and recreation services director, said that where fees are increasing, it is generally in the 4 to 5% range to reflect higher service costs.
The exception is charges to rent the civic center banquet facility - civic rooms A, B, C, the gazebo and the kitchen - which will jump 20% in 2023 and another 10% in 2024, although current 2023 bookings won’t be affected.
Historically, the banquet facility fee has been quite low compared with market rate and in 2021 there was a significant price increase to try and recoup some costs, but there was no hike in 2022, Ring said. But now more revenue is needed to cover higher costs for cleaning, maintenance and staff to monitor the space.
“The cost of cleaning in particular has gone up considerably in the last two years,” City Manager Matt Stemwedel said. “A significant increase is required.”
Despite the increase, the civic center charge will still be competitive with similar municipal amenities, he said.
The fees approved Oct. 18 do not include the ice center, golf course and utility rates (sewer, water and storm drain), which are set separately.
