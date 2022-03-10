The Coon Rapids Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new, 121,000-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building on East River Road.
The project doesn’t need to approval by the City Council. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the property, located south of John Roberts Company, 9687 East River Road, on Feb. 17. John Roberts owns the property, according to Coon Rapids planning and development manager Matt Brown.
“They’ve concluded they don’t need it for future expansion and are in the process of a sale to Scannell Properties, which is looking to develop this new building,” Brown said.
Scannell doesn’t have any tenants in mind, Brown said.
As for the number of tenants, a representative of Scannell told the commission there could be one to three tenants in the building.
“This is what I would expect for a modern, industrial building,” Commissioner Christopher Geisler said. “It’s looking pretty good.”
Commissioner Donald Heikkila said he was excited to see an industrial-use building such as this one coming to Coon Rapids.
“It’s nice to see the opportunity for other businesses to come into the Coon Rapids area,” Heikkila said.
The 7.7-acre site will be accessed via East River Road. The curb-cut accesses are shared with the neighboring industrial tenants, John Roberts and Kurt Manufacturing.
An existing driveway needs to be changed, which will require the John Roberts parking lot to be adjusted to 264 parking stalls, a loss of 27 spaces. That’s still more than the city requires.
The new building will have 161 parking spaces, which is 40 more than the city requires.
A sidewalk could be constructed along East River Road, according to the site plan. The property owner would need to provide easement and escrow for that to happen.
The multi-tenant building is consistent with comprehensive plan and zoning policies.
The developer is preserving 13 trees on the property, and the site plan includes planting 49 new over-story trees, 31 ornamental trees, 1,095 shrubs and 21 evergreen trees.
“It looks well designed,” Commissioner Katie Casey said.
