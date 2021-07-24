After enduring a traumatic football injury as a teenager, a lifelong Coon Rapids resident broke through barriers to practice law for decades, inspiring and impacting many, according to those who knew him.
Dan Klint, an assistant county attorney for 34 years, died July 6. He was 64.
In 1972 Klint broke his neck at age 15 while playing football, rendering him quadriplegic, said Tom Klint, Dan’s younger brother.
“I call him the miracle of Coon Rapids,” Tom said.
The community was quick to support his brother, Tom said.
Community members organized many fundraisers to assist with medical bills, and the money raised back then was used for three decades to help purchase new equipment, vehicles and anything else that came up, Tom said.
Dan spent months in the hospital for treatment and rehab.
The football team assisted him when he needed it and supported him whenever they could, Tom said.
In high school and throughout his life, Dan would go out and about in his wheelchair around the community.
“The neighbors remember ... seeing him every day rolling around and stopping and talking to everybody,” said Denise Klint, Dan’s sister-in-law.
After graduating high school in 1975, Dan went on to attend the University of Minnesota to study business. He earned a master’s degree in business administration before starting law school in 1980 with Tom.
Dan struggled with writing on his own, so his father, Curtis, assisted him throughout law school.
“My dad always joked that he should have got a law degree as well,” Tom said. “[Our parents] were just incredible sources of support for Dan.”
Dan traveled a lot in his lifetime.
In 1979 Dan and some high school friends took a van to a trip through Mexico. He also went on cruises and sailboats, Tom said.
“Despite his disability, he led a full life,” Tom said. “He was able to do many things that people would only dream of if they were able-bodied people.”
Dan started his career at the Anoka County Attorney’s Office as a law clerk before becoming an assistant county attorney.
Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo worked with Dan throughout his entire career.
“He was a ... very hardworking, dedicated, knowledgeable, very competent attorney,” Palumbo said. “He overcame some obstacles, because of his injuries, but that never, ever stopped him in his performance as a lawyer.”
Dan focused on the condemnation field of law, a technical area of law involving the county acquiring property for roads or buildings, Palumbo said.
“He mastered that area of law very well,” Palumbo said. “He was very well respected throughout the state.”
Dan was dedicated to his community throughout his life.
“He certainly worked on behalf of the citizens of Anoka County as well as anybody I’ve seen,” Palumbo said.
“He loved this city,” Tom said of Coon Rapids. “He gave us his all, in anything that was needed.”
Dan met his wife Sythia O’Grady, who had five children, in 2003.
“Then Dan became a very important member, a very important role model and support of that family,” Tom said. “He became involved in all their activities.”
Tom remembers Dan knowing more about Dan’s son Shamus’ wrestling opponents than Shamus did.
Denise said Dan inspired her every time she was around him.
“You can accomplish anything if you really work hard and want it,” Denise said. “Despite the difficulties, you can overcome anything.”
Dan was also thankful for life.
“He was a grateful man,” Tom said. “I never heard him say ‘what if’ or ‘why me?’”
Dan is survived by his wife Synthia; children Brendan, Shamus, Timothy, Daniel (Julia) and Mog O’Grady; grandchildren Paul and Liliana O’Grady; brothers Phillip (Betty), Thomas (Denise) and David; brother-in-law Charles Rice; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Curtis, mother Jean, brother Steven and sisters Nancy and Kathleen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.