Plans and specifications were approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Jan. 17 for a mill and overlay project on two city state aid, collector streets.
The project will be constructed on Robinson Drive from Hanson Boulevard to 111th Avenue and on Creek Meadow Drive and 114th Avenue between Robinson Drive and Xeon Street.
Pavement conditions on these two road segments have deteriorated rapidly over the last few years with the development of excessive cracks and shallow depth potholes that have required a lot of maintenance on an annual basis, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
The Robinson Drive segment was constructed in 1982 and reconstructed in 2004, while Creek Meadow Drive/114th Avenue was constructed in two projects in 1984 and 1997, Hansen wrote in a report to the council.
A study undertaken last summer concluded that a two-inch mill and overlay would be the most cost-effective way to fix the streets and reduce maintenance costs, he wrote.
The two roads are heavily used by truck traffic from Coon Rapids Industrial Park, where Xeon is located, to access Highway 10 via the Creek Meadow Drive bridge, Robinson and Hanson, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
In addition, located on this stretch of Robinson Drive is the Coon Rapids City Center, two large apartment complexes, a medical building, other businesses/offices and residential properties, he said.
The council also ordered bids with a contract award to be considered at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Plans are to do the mill and overlay in early May and with no curb and gutter, sewer, water or storm drain work included in the project, it can be completed in a week or so.
“We want to be pro-active,” Himmer said.
There will be no assessments to property owners because state aid dollars the city receives annually from state gas tax revenues will pick up the bulk of the cost with the rest coming from the street reconstruction fund, Himmer said. The mill and overlay has a life expectancy of eight to 10 years.
