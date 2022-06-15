The American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors recognized the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory (housed at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office) for the third consecutive year as a Project FORESIGHT Maximus Award winner. The Maximus Award is given to the top 13 performing forensic science laboratories in the world. The 2022 top performers are laboratories operating at 90% or better of peak efficiency. This year, the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory was the only laboratory in the state of Minnesota to receive this award.
“This partnership between Anoka, Sherburne, and Wright Counties continues to shine brightly and exceed expectations,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said. “While we get to see the benefit of their hard work every day locally, it is nice to know that they even stand out on an international stage. We appreciate their commitment to excellence, truth, justice, and serving our communities. Congratulations to the entire team within our forensics laboratory.”
Project FORESIGHT’s mission is to measure, preserve what works and change what does not. Participation is voluntary with participants located throughout the world. Faculty from West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics analyze data from forensic crime laboratories to identify trends and evaluate laboratories’ individual performances.
