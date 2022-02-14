Mercy1.JPG
Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids is planning to expand its ambulance bay to accommodate six ambulances.

As proposed, the project would add on about 3,900 square feet to the hospital’s ambulance bay, Planning and Development Manager Matt Brown said.

Mercy currently has enough space for two ambulances in the bay.

A site plan submitted to the Coon Rapids City Council identifies a location for a possible expansion of its emergency department, but that isn’t part of the project at hand.

In the future, Mercy may expand the emergency department by 2,275 square feet and its decontamination area by 515 square feet.

The City Council reviewed the site plan Feb. 2.

The expansions will not impact parking. The hospital’s Dakotah Street access will be shifted to the south slightly as part of this project, and the existing north-side access will be shifted north.

Ambulances will enter from the north entrance and exit through the south.

“I think this is a wonderful addition to the hospital,” Council Member Brad Johnson said.

