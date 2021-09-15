The annual Coon Rapids Love My Pet Fair returns this year for pets and owners alike.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Riverview Park, 2420 105th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids.
“There’s many facets,” Stephanie Ring, director of community and recreation services, said. “There’s education, there are games, there’s demonstrations, activities. It’s a lot of fun.”
Any city-approved pets are welcome at the fair, Ring said, but dogs are the most common attendees.
Cats and dogs have the option to get up to date on their shots for a fee. Dogs can get vaccines for rabies, DHPP, bordetella, lyme, canine influenza and lepto. Cats can get shots for DRC and leukemia.
Pets can participate in competitions and activities throughout the day. There will be a pet/owner costume contest, a pet parade, agility demonstrations and pet tricks.
Kids can play games, such as fishing and pick a duck.
The fair will feature local vendors as well. Guests who fill out their “paw passports” with stamps from each vendor will be entered to win a prize.
Attendees can participate in the chalk art contest, too. Registration runs 10-10:45 a.m. Artists create their work from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The awards ceremony starts at 1 p.m. There are four age categories: 5-8 years, 9-13 years, 14-17 years and 18+ years.
“We’re excited to bring activities back to the community after the pause with the pandemic,” Ring said. “It’s an outdoor event. We think it’s going to be great and fun, and there is really just an activity for everyone.”
