Lions Coon Creek Park in Coon Rapids will officially reopen this spring.
Renovations to Lions Coon Creek Park, located at Hanson Boulevard and 119th Avenue, are mostly complete. The 15-acre site was renovated due to the park bond approved by voters in 2013 and a donation by the Coon Rapids Lions Club.
The park has new, accessible playground structures featuring a sky tower, rock wall, agility climbers and a generation swing, along with a rubberized surface for added safety. The project also includes basketball and volleyball courts, three picnic shelters, upgraded restrooms, a second parking lot and a refurbished bridge at the creek crossing.
Picnic shelter reservations will not be available until after the Fourth of July. Reservations can be made by filling out a reservation form on the city’s website.
A formal ribbon cutting and park opening celebration could take place this summer.
