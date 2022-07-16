Three Rivers Park District Superintendent Boe Carlson talks about the Coon Rapids dam with Natel Energy Sale Representative Dan Panko. Pictured on the right are State Sen. Jerry Newton and Coon Rapids City Council Member Kari Rehrauer.
State Sen. Jerry Newton and Coon Rapids City Council Member Kari Rehrauer, on Thursday, July 7, along with representatives from Natel Energy and Three Rivers Park District met at the Coon Rapids Dam to discuss the possibility of using it again for hydroelectricity.
When the dam was built in 1913, its purpose was to produce electricity and that continued until 1966 when it became economically unfeasible and the dam and surrounding property on both sides of the Mississippi River became a regional park with the dam as a focal point, the Union Herald reported in 2012. Anoka County operates the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park on the Anoka County side of the dam, while Three Rivers Park District not only owns and maintains the dam, it also operates the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park on the Hennepin County side of the river.
In 2012, The Union Herald was reporting on a plan that gained some traction to use the dam as a power source then, but that proposal fizzled out.
During the brief tour of the dam, Newton told ABC Newspapers that in the ‘60s power companies switched to coal because it was a cheaper power source. Newton has long dreamed of returning the dam for use as a power source again, and as electric companies are moving away from coal — and other fossil fuels — to greener sources of energy it’s time for the change.
Rehrauer said that proposals to restore hydroelectricity before have faced opposition. The main objections were centered on noise and that the turbines will kill fish. Rehrauer said she is in support of the hydroelectric project and the proposed design plans call for slower moving turbines that are quieter and fish can safely swim through, she explained.
“The new technologies will solve past problems,” Rehrauer said
Rehrauer and Newton spoke with Dan Panko, a sales manager from Natel Energy about the latest project. He certainly found the project feasible, but he couldn’t answer how much the project would cost until more contract design plans were in place.
He plans to move forward on designing those plans circling back with the interested parties.
