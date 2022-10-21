Halloween is coming up, that’s no secret. The decorations, costumes lining the back walls of stores and massive bags of candy are clues enough for people, but their pets? Nothing is prepping dogs and cats for the busy front doors and doorbells that come with Halloween festivities. That’s why Jack Fernino of Embrace Pet Insurance shared some tips for keeping your pets safe during the spookiest time of the year.
“I’m reaching out to ABC Newspapers since Anoka is the Halloween Capital of the country,” Fernino said, his company being based all the way out in Ohio. “The strangers, costumes, and chaos can be unnerving for pets. And, the decorations and candy can be dangerous for them.”
When it comes to cats, making sure you know their whereabouts is key.
With doors being open and closed all night, it can be easy for them to slink out the front with little notice. In the event that they do escape, a collar with identification tags and a microchip are essential for getting them returned safely.
For dogs, getting them used to the sights and sounds of All Hallow’s Eve can make the night go all the more smoothly for your canine companions. Standing at your open front door with treats and asking your dog to sit when you ring the doorbell can make for great training to stop the barks when trick-or-treaters come calling. Showing your dog the pieces of your costume can also prevent your dog from thinking a stranger has entered the home when you don your festive garb.
“Several days ahead of time, place treats on one piece of the costume,” Embrace advises. “At the same time, talk to your dog in a happy tone of voice. Say things like, ‘Look at this! What is it?’ and give them a treat. Repeat this a few times and then introduce another piece of the costume.”
Two of the biggest potential dangers to pets on Halloween are decorations and candy. Most know that chocolate is poisonous to pets, but owners should also be on the lookout for wrappers that can block an animal’s respiration or digestion.
Certain decorations can also prove dangerous to pets, as popular fall plants such as chrysanthemums are poisonous to dogs and cats. If your dog has ingested something poisonous, call the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-800-213-6680 right away or contact your local vet.
Plastic decorations are also at risk of being chewed on and small pieces broken off and swallowed, so be aware of how low they are placed to the ground. Candles and open flames should also be watched closely.
Another great resource for pets on Halloween is a quiet space for them to decompress if the excitement gets to be too much. A place away from the loud sounds and unfamiliar scents can put a pet at ease, whether in a room away from the front door or a doggy-gated part of the house with comfortable spaces to lay down. If your pets are doing well and you want to answer the door with them, a leash is advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.