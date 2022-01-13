Oak Grove resident Nick Saggerson didn’t have COVID-19, but he was impacted by the unusually high number of patients in Mercy Hospital’s Coon Rapids emergency room this week as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus swept the state.
Saggerson went to the ER with heart and kidney problems, and he told ABC Newspapers Monday, Jan. 10, that he’d been waiting more than 15 hours just to be assigned to a floor.
“I’ve been watching the news, so I know hospitals are full,” Saggerson said. “I even tried to avoid coming here myself to not cram the doctors and nurses and everything. But I just got to the point where I was rough. ... It was a very eye-opening experience to see how long it was going to take to get a room.”
Before the pandemic began in 2020, Saggerson’s situation would have been virtually unheard of, patient care manager Ben Thomas said. Even six hours would have been considered too long to wait.
Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids is the busiest Allina ER in the metro area, and about a quarter of patients needing care in the emergency room Jan. 10 were there for COVID-19 complications, Thomas said.
Even two years into the pandemic, emergency room staff continue to be overwhelmed by the number of patients occupying beds.
“We’re just not set up to have 25% or 30% of our total inpatient volume be dedicated to one particular disease, which is COVID,” Michael Schwemm, Mercy’s emergency department medical director, said. “Right now, we’ve been at this state for a couple of months. It’s just not getting better.”
Staffing is a real challenge for Schwemm’s department. Many hospital staff members are getting sick and can’t come to work, which is increasing the pressure on staff who can work. Usually the Coon Rapids emergency room has 47 beds, but only 42 were staffed Jan. 10.
“It’s crushing,” Schwemm said. “It’s crushing our department. It’s crushing our ability to take care of patients. We’re stretched very thin as it is. ... The entirety of the health system is buckling under pressure.”
In the first five days of 2022 alone, an average of more than 100 staff members across the Allina Health system were removed from work per day because they were COVID-19 positive or awaiting tests or results. Allina returned to “Red” visitor status Tuesday, Jan. 11, meaning it allows no visitors, with few exceptions.
Schwemm said hospital staff can still provide medical care to those who need it, but it’s more challenging.
“Never in my career had I imagined that we would see extensive medical boarding,” Schwemm said. “By that I mean sick people needing to be hospitalized, but are sort of stuck in limbo in the emergency department for hours or days on end. I didn’t think we’d see that in the state of Minnesota ever.”
As for Saggerson, he said his biggest worry was not getting the care he needs because of how busy the hospital is. With kids at home, he said he was stressed to be away.
Thomas didn’t know how long Saggerson would have to wait.
“The sooner, the better,” Saggerson said Jan. 10. “I just know [the wait time] would cut down a lot if more people ... were getting their vaccine shots.”
Thomas also said members of the public shouldn’t go to a local emergency room simply to be tested for COVID-19. They should only go if they’re experiencing severe symptoms or need hospital care.
“We are not a routine testing center,” Thomas said. “That’s not what we’re doing. We want to make sure we have those resources available for patients who come in at their sickest.”
Schwemm expressed concern over “pandemic fatigue” among the general public. He warned that while people may no longer care about the pandemic, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is done with them.
Dr. Hsieng Su, Allina Health’s senior vice president and chief medical executive, echoed that thought in a statement released Jan. 10.
“The weariness among healthcare workers and the general public is profound,” Su said. “We empathize and are hopeful 2022 will bring a turning point in this pandemic; however, we need the public to help those who care for us. The Omicron variant appears to sharply spike and then decline. According to the models, things will likely get worse later in January before we see them get better. We need everyone working together to get through this peak.”
Schwemm urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.
“We’ve been saying that from the moment that these vaccines were available for everyone,” Schwemm said. “Please do that. It’s never too late. Now is the time to do it.”
