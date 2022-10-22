Anoka County is planning an improvement project at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Mississippi boulevards next summer.
Authorization to negotiate a joint powers agreement with the city of Coon Rapids was given by the Anoka County Board’s Transportation Committee Oct. 3. The agreement will detail the scope of the project and cost sharing.
The county received a $450,000 federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant for the project in a competitive process, said Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation.
In addition to replacing the current traffic signals at the intersection, which are old, the project will create two dedicated left-turn lanes from westbound Coon Rapids Boulevard to southbound Mississippi Boulevard with one through lane and a right-turn lane, MacPherson said.
Anoka-Ramsey Community College is located a block or two south on Mississippi Boulevard, which is a city street.
There will also be some lane tweaks for Mississippi Boulevard traffic turning left on to Coon Rapids Boulevard plus a dedicated left-turn lane on the north side of the boulevard opposite Cheapskate, MacPherson said.
Coon Rapids Boulevard will not be widened, but mill and overlay work will be done either side of the intersection to link up with bituminous resurfacing that has recently taken place on the boulevard.
Mill and overlay will also take place on both legs of Mississippi Boulevard at the intersection,
Estimated project cost is in the $1 million range.
The county and the city will be responsible for the balance of the cost using state aid dollars.
