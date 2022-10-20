For Coon Rapids Ward 3, incumbent Pablo Hernandez Jr. is aiming for re-election while being challenged for the seat by Sean Novack. In the primary the pair took Diego Morales out of the running. Novack took in 412 votes, with Hernandez grabbing 273 and Morales falling short at 138 votes. Novack did not respond to multiple emails requesting he fill out ABC Newspapers voter’s guide
Pablo Hernandez Jr.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have worked with many families: youth, adults, seniors through good and difficult conversations and always tried to come up with solutions to move forward. I am also having a better understanding on how our local government works with being on the council for 10 months.
I want to bring a new voice to the council with new ideas and different perspectives to make our city unique and that will reach out to not only our Ward 3 residents, but ALL 65,000 residents of Coon Rap-ids. As a second generation immigrant, it is my goal to make a difference for those who don’t have a voice and roll my sleeves up and put in the hours needed to keep making Coon Rapids a great place to live.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Transparency: As I have been on our door knocking campaign, I have noticed people don’t know who their council member is and even which ward they live in.
I think our city’s marketing department has been on the right track this year with promoting what our city has to offer and excited to see what’s on the horizon.
As for council members, we could do more to get out and be more transparent; attend sports events, chat with residents at events, restaurants, grocery stores, etc…
Business Diversity: Looking at our business landscape over the time I have been in office I have seen patterns of revolving doors of the same models opening in our city.
We need to find ways to increase our search efforts to diversify our new businesses.
