For Coon Rapids Ward 3, incumbent Pablo Hernandez Jr. is aiming for re-election while being challenged for the seat by Sean Novack. In the primary the pair took Diego Morales out of the running. Novack took in 412 votes, with Hernandez grabbing 273 and Morales falling short at 138 votes. Novack did not respond to multiple emails requesting he fill out ABC Newspapers voter’s guide

