After more than nine months, Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids opened for driving in one lane each direction Friday, Dec. 20.
In early March Anoka County shut down the section of Hanson between 106th Avenue and 108th Lane to allow for a new bridge at the BNSF Railroad tracks. The reopening was originally scheduled for mid-October, but was pushed back multiple times due to weather.
The ribbon cutting isn’t scheduled until the spring, when the road will be fully open with two lanes in each direction.
Once completed in the spring, the new section of Hanson will include a four-lane bridge over the railroad tracks with a pedestrian underpass south of the tracks and a northern underpass linking 108th Avenue with 108th Lane.
The project began in spring of 2018, with most of that construction season spent moving utilities, building stormwater retention ponds and installing new sewer and water lines. A frontage road on the west side of Hanson was completed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.