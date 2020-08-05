After about two years of work, a new Hanson Boulevard overpass spanning the railroad tracks officially opened Aug. 4.
Local and state officials gathered to speak on the new bridge, which will help first responders cross Coon Rapids without train-related delays and will improve safety at the intersection.
The ceremony ended with a ribbon cutting with representatives from the fire service, law enforcement and EMS. A piece of gauze and police tape were cut while a fire hose was disconnected before emergency vehicles drove south, off the bridge.
Work on the project began in the spring of 2018. The project installed a four-lane divided bridge crossing as well as an underpass connecting 108th Avenue north of the tracks and a pedestrian underpass south of the crossing.
