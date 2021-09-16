A streak spanning more than 10 halves finally drew to a close, but the tradition of defensive power continues for Coon Rapids girls soccer.
The Cardinals went the course of over 400 minutes of action between goals allowed, ranging from their season opener back on Aug. 26 to their seventh game of the season Sept. 14. In between, Coon Rapids has gotten off to a 3-2-1 start, shutting out four opponents along the way.
The foundation for the team’s success was set before the opening kickoff, pushing forward with a cohesive trust in one another to limit mistakes, and the ability to bounce back from the few that do occur.
“Prior to the start of the season, we talk about goals we want to accomplish as a team,” Coon Rapids head coach John Keran said. “To build a team was one of our first goals. From there, we talk about learning to trust and respect each other. Through this building of trust and respect we are able to work on direct communication, which aids in increasing our knowledge of the game itself. We have the understanding that we must be a team in order to move forward. We also want the girls to know that it is OK to make mistakes, as long as one learns from those mistakes. It’s what you do afterwards that will make the difference. Long story short, we are playing like a team, goal accomplished.
“The girls believe and trust in each other. They work well together during training, and have a good awareness of what is happening in front of them as plays develop, which in turn translates into good game play.”
The Cardinals’ defensive excellence has been in line with recent history, repeatedly slowing down an array of top Northwest Suburban foes.
This year’s team boasts several players from those rosters once again leading the charge, with a lineup gelling together as everyone settles into roles early on.
“The girls have done a fantastic job over the years defensively,” Keran said. “Anna Koepke has been a mainstay as one of our center backs for three years, and this year she takes over as one of our captains as well. Anna does a great job of communicating with the defensive unit and keeps them on the same page. Along with Anna, we have added senior captain Rory Ruotsinoja as a centerback — her athleticism has been a wonderful addition. Sophomore Cecelia Costick returns as a very confident and aware outside defender. We added sophomore Isabelle Allen to the other side who provides strength and vision. Emily Snicker provides excellent coverage to help out the defensive unit as well. The defense and mids all work and communicate very well together and help protect our wonderful senior keeper Maddy Reinhart.
“Our mids also play an important role on both sides of the ball. They do a fantastic job of understanding their positions and helping out in immeasurable ways. We are fortunate to have seniors Bailey Paine and Ava Kehr, along with senior captain Molly Terebayza and senior Molly Knoblauch patrolling the center of the field — their vision and work ethic is second to none. Juniors Lucy Nguyen, Sarah Forse and Brooke Griffith provide wonderful support and balance within the position.”
The team continues to progress offensively as well, finding offense from a variety of sources. Knoblauch and Koepke provided second-half goals in a down-to-the-wire 3-2 defeat against Blaine Sept. 14.
“Offensively, we have taken steps in a positive direction as well,” Keran said. “Sophomore Grace Stevenson and freshman Bailey Rauh have stepped in nicely to their role, provided excellent energy and awareness on the field, while adding grit and tenacity to the position. Senior Belinda Griffith has stepped into a new role as a forward as well, and continues to look very comfortable.”
The Cardinals approach the second half of the regular season established in the top five of a deep Northwest Suburban Conference and a contender in Section 7AAA as well. Still, the goal is less on results and more on keeping things simple — play hard and for one another. It’s a tactic that has led to great success and few opposing goals reaching the net.
“For the remainder of the season, we just want the kids to give their best to each other and work hard,” Keran said. “We have a big senior class; many have been with the program for five years. We just want to make sure that when they look back upon their time with the team, they smile and say, ‘That was worth it.’ After our game against Anoka, we had a short meeting, and Anna Koepke spoke about once you step off the field after a game, we should ask ourselves, did you give your best? That about sums up our goals for the rest of the season: work harder than you did the day before, do your best for each other, have fun, everything else is bonus.”
