Four of its advisory commissions were eliminated by the Coon Rapids City Council.
The council Nov. 15, without opposition, adopted an ordinance to amend city code by removing the capital improvements, economic development, housing and community development citizens advisory and safety commissions.
The action came following discussion at an October council work session.
“This was not an arbitrary decision,” Mayor Jerry Koch said.
The capital improvements, economic development and housing and community development commissions have been inactive for decades, Clerk Joan Lenzmeier said.
The Safety Commission has still been part of the advisory commissions listing on the city website with a schedule to meet the second Thursday of each month in January, March, May, September and November.
But it has not met in a long time because the items that at one time went to the commission, traffic issues, such as stop sign requests and parking restrictions, are now handled by an in-house staff Traffic Review Committee.
Commissioners impacted by the code change have been notified and were invited to apply to serve on another city commission, according to Lenzmeier.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak supported the ordinance.
“These commissions have not met for a long time,” he said.
Council Member Pat Carlson thanked the commission members for their service.
Remaining active commissions are arts, board of adjustment and appeals, charter, historical, parks and recreation, planning, sustainability and civil service.
