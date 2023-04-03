A Coon Rapids man was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 12 years of supervised release for a “sextortion” scheme that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a March 20 press release.

Anderson pleaded guilty on June 28, 2022, to two counts of child pornography production, enticement of a minor, and interstate communications with intent to extort, the release states.

