A Coon Rapids man was charged in an alleged sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced in a Tuesday, May 31 press release.
Former middle school paraprofessional, Glen Robert Anderson, 24, was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort. If convicted, Anderson faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
From April 1, 2016, to Aug. 20, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office alleges that Anderson used an online gaming forum that he owned to groom minors for child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him by providing in-game perks, privileges and other gifts.
For example, U.S. Attorney’s office claims that Anderson coerced a 13-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing images and videos. Court filings state that Anderson threatened to release those images if the victim did not respond to his demands.
Court filings also state that Anderson uses several social media accounts for email, file sharing, and chatting with minors, including Snapchat and Grindr.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Erie County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Waterloo Regional Police Service in Ontario.
