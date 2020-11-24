Coon Rapids concluded its season with a Section 7-5A playoff game Nov. 19, falling 45-28 at Cambridge-Isanti.
The Cardinals found the endzone four times on the night, three scores coming through the air.
Jordan Doe finished with 273 yards passing and three touchdowns, with Sonny Thao the top target with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores. David Geebli had three catches for 56 yards, Mustafa Moneer had five receptions for 52 yards and Dominck Olemann brought in a touchdown reception. Doe added 116 yards rushing and a touchdown and Geebli rushed for 96 yards.
Defensively, Emanuel Gordon had 13 tackles and Marceat Benard-Hibbler had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, with the duo also teaming up on a sack. Geebli finished with 10 tackles as well.
