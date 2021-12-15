This holiday season, food is available 24/7 at Coon Rapids fire stations for anyone who needs it.
For the second year the Fire Department is partnering with the Roseville-based nonprofit Every Meal to provide the meals free of charge as part of the organization’s winter food program.
Shelf-stable meals are stocked in the vestibules at fire stations 1 and 2, and can be accessed at any time of day or night.
“It’s no questions asked,” Assistant Coon Rapids Fire Chief Aaron Johnson said. “You don’t have to ring the bell. You don’t have to tell us you’re there. It’s very anonymous.”
Every Meal’s main program focuses on providing schoolchildren with food to take home on weekends, when they don’t have access to school lunches, but a few years ago it launched the winter food program to help fill in the gaps during the holidays, according to Every Meal founder and president Rob Williams. The winter meals program seeks to ensure families have access to food nearby in a place that’s safe and comfortable, he said.
Fire stations often work well, because many have a vestibule that can be accessed around the clock.
Williams said Every Meal is “all about removing barriers,” and the need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially high.
“It’s a time of uncertainty and, day to day, week to week, situations can change pretty significantly,” Williams said.
The scale of the need surprised Johnson.
“I was floored by the actual need and how quickly people came,” Johnson said. On the first day of the program, Nov. 19, all the meals at Coon Rapids fire stations were gone within six hours, he said. The stations were restocked as soon as possible the next week.
Meals will be available to anyone who needs them, regardless of income or residency, through Jan. 3, 2022. Each bag includes 4-5 pounds of food with a variety of fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains and entrées.
Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 is at 1460 Egret Blvd., and Station 2 is at 1199 121st Ave. NW.
In addition to the fire stations, Every Meal’s winter program stocks meals at several Anoka County libraries and YMCA locations.
To get more information, to donate to Every Meal, or to find a complete list of winter program pickup locations and hours, go to everymeal.org/
winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.