A project to reconstruct Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids that includes an overpass at the railroad tracks and a road realignment is nearing completion.
While the bridge over the tracks is partially open to traffic, work remains to be done before it can be fully opened, said Joe MacPherson, county transportation division manager and highway engineer.
Installation of pavement markings were taking place this week, MacPherson said in an interview Nov. 8.
“I anticipate the bridge will be fully open to traffic next week,” he said.
The project itself should be completed by the end of November, MacPherson said.
There’s still some traffic signal work to be finished, surfacing work to be done, concrete curb and sidewalk gaps to be filled and lighting to be completed, plus clean-up.
Project construction began in June 2021 after the Anoka County Board awarded a contract in May 2021 to the lowest of nine bidders, Redstone Construction LLC, in the amount of $21.8 million, which was $2 million under the estimate.
“The contractor has done a good job on the project and working with property owners affected,” MacPherson said.
Construction will be completed pretty much on time despite material shortage delays, especially concrete, he said.
Foley, a county state aid highway, is being reconstructed from a four-lane undivided road to a four-lane roadway with concrete median, turn lanes, multi-use trail and sidewalk.
A key feature of the project is the overpass at the railroad tracks to improve the safety of traffic and pedestrians, according to MacPherson.
In addition, improvements have been made at the Metro Transit Park and Ride facility on the east side Foley just north of the tracks to improve traffic flow, pedestrian access and feature new signalized intersection at the entrance, MacPherson said.
This will link with a new city road, Norway Street, which will travel north and west from Foley to provide a new right-in, right-out access at Coon Rapids Boulevard, west of the current Foley intersection, he said.
Existing city streets that have access on the west of Foley - 96th and 95th avenues - have been extended to the new road under the project.
Through the re-alignment, Foley has been straightened from the park and ride to East River Road, eliminating a curve and creating a new signalized intersection at East River Road, 350 feet west of the current intersection at the East River Road/TH 610 interchange.
“That help will fit in with the city’s plans for a full interchange at East River Road and TH 610,” he said.
The Foley segment from East River Road north to the railroad tracks will end in a cul-de-sac, become a city street and be renamed 93rd Avenue NW.
Improvements have also been made at the intersection of Foley and Coon Rapids boulevards, replacing the existing traffic signals, lengthening the turn lane from westbound Coon Rapids Boulevard to southbound Foley and installing double-turn lanes from southbound Foley to eastbound Coon Rapids Boulevard.
“A major benefit of the project is safety,” MacPherson said. “But with the overpass it will also provide a reliable, dependable road for traffic, including for buses going to and from the park and ride.”
Total project cost, with design/engineering and right of way acquisition expenses added, is $25.3 million, which is “on budget,” he said.
To pay for the project, the county received a $7.3 million federal grant and funding from the now-dissolved Counties Transit Improvement Board plus dollars from the county’s transportation tax and state aid account as well as a contribution from the city of Coon Rapids.
