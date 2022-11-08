Five suspects, including a Coon Rapids man, were arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 following a home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
The suspects include a 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids, a 22-year-old man from Brooklyn Center, a 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center, a 17-year-old male from Brooklyn Park, and a 16-year-old male from Brooklyn Park.
According to the police department, at 2:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to Eden Park Apartments at 6355 Zane Ave. N. on a report of a home invasion.
“Responding officers found an apartment door that appeared to have been forced open,” said Inspector Elliot Faust in a press release.
Responding officers entered the apartment and found an adult female victim with several gunshot wounds.
“Officers attempted life-saving efforts; however, the female was later pronounced deceased,” Faust said.
Brooklyn Park Police Detectives responded to the scene and began investigation.
As a result, police took the five suspects in custody in connection with the incident.
“It is believed that all individuals knew each other and this is not believed to be a random crime,” Faust said. “There is no danger to the public and it believed that all suspects are in custody.”
ABC Newspapers is not yet releasing the names of the individuals as they have not yet been formally charged.
