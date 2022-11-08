police lights
(SUN CURRENT STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)

Five suspects, including a Coon Rapids man, were arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 following a home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The suspects include a 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids, a 22-year-old man from Brooklyn Center, a 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center, a 17-year-old male from Brooklyn Park, and a 16-year-old male from Brooklyn Park.

