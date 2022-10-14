The Ramsey Fire Department is teaming up with Mike Orn State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” This year’s campaign, October 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple actions steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
The Ramsey Fire Department and Orn encourage residents to support this year’s 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household.
The Ramsey Fire Department will have 2 Open House Events:
Tuesday Oct. 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. 15050 Armstrong Blvd. NW
Thursday Oct. 13 from 5 to 7:30 PM 5650 Alpine Drive NW
Both events will include activities for all age groups.
Kids’ activities will include an obstacle course and an appearance from Sparky the Fire Dog.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Ramsey, contact the Ramsey Fire Department at 763-427-4452.
Coon Rapids
In honor of Fire Prevention Month and the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, First Alert, is partnering with Lowe’s stores and fire departments nationwide to host educational events.Coon Rapids families are invited to attend the free events, which will include the Coon Rapids Fire Department, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 NW Lowe’s, 2700 Main St. Activities are designed to teach community members about installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes, planning and practicing a fire escape plan, and operating a fire extinguisher.
Additionally, all U.S. Lowe’s stores will feature a build-your-own Fire Rescuer Kit event for kids Oct. 8. Registration for the Fire Rescuer Workshop is available at Lowes.com/DIYU. Smoke and CO alarms, as well as fire extinguishers, will be on display while educational materials and activities from First Alert will be available while supplies last.
Fire and CO incidents both regularly occur throughout the U.S. On average, a fire department responds to a fire every 23 seconds, as reported by the National Fire Protection Association, and with approximately 50,000 people visiting the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Proper smoke and CO alarm placement and regular maintenance are essential parts of a comprehensive fire safety plan and can help prevent many of these tragedies.
Experts recommend following the guidelines set by the NFPA and U.S. Fire Administration, which advise that homes have smoke alarms installed high on walls and ceilings inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Additionally, CO alarms should be installed on each level and in or near each sleeping area.
In many parts of the U.S., smoke and CO alarms are required by law. Local fire departments and building departments can provide relevant information, and additional information may be found at FirstAlert.com/community/legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.