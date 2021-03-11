It can be a bit of a dance.
The role reversal of offering care to parents accustomed to providing it. The delicate balance of determining how much independence those encountering illness can handle. Being open about and vulnerable about familial challenges in order to help others in similar circumstances, all while maintaining boundaries.
It is a dance many people face, but can often struggle to share.
Coon Rapids’ Nancy Poland’s new book “Dancing with Lewy” details all of that and more as she details her late father’s battle with Lewy body dementia and its effect on her family as she seeks to help others in similar situations find resources, feel grace and know they are not alone.
“It was difficult in a lot of ways,” Poland said. “You’re telling about your family, deciding how much you want to say, how much is private. In a way it was cathartic — it helped my brain process it all.”
The book is split into two parts, with part one focusing on the young life of Poland’s father Lee, their father-daughter relationship, the toll of dementia, and the pain and confusion felt when her mother died from cancer. The second part provides hope for others caring for those with a debilitating illness.
“My mom ended up dying from cancer,” Poland said. “She died nine years before I started writing about it and I still started to cry writing about that. My dad died in 2012 of dementia — at that time I knew I wanted to write about it, to tell the story to help other people.”
Poland began writing down her thoughts after her father’s death, initially in a blog. In 2018, she transitioned into writing a book. After a year and a half of writing and editing, then finding a publisher in Morgan James Publishing, the three-year process has concluded with the book’s February release.
“I still learned a lot when I was writing,” Poland said. “I didn’t even know that much about Lewy body dementia. We assumed my father had vascular dementia, then right before he died they said it was Lewy body dementia. It may have been both.
“I learned a lot about the disease. I incorporated resources for caretaking and found some more resources for people. In a way it was really difficult, but it helped me to move on.”
Interspersed throughout the book is poetry written by Poland’s father, poems that offer deep insight into a man who kept a tough exterior.
“My dad was a World War II veteran, he was raised in the Great Depression, he was a self-made businessman,” Poland said. “Men didn’t talk about their feelings that much, especially at that time. He was a tough guy, so poetry was a way to talk about nature, patriotism and love he might not have spoken. He could express himself through the poetry. He was a teller of stories and jokes, and poetry was an extension of that. He could tell a story about spring, about a wounded soldier or about love — it was his way of expressing all of those feelings.
“There are no dates on his poetry, so we don’t know when he started or how he got into it. He’d scribble it down on napkins and this and that.”
It’s a love of poetry that has continued through the family and has enabled Poland to keep connection with her father, even after he has passed away.
“I’ve always loved poetry,” Poland said. “I even have an old book I made for my mother when I was young. I’ve had a couple poetry slams where people get together and read poems. I have them on my shelf. I’ve kind of shared that love with him and the love of writing.”
The poetry provides a first-hand look at Lee’s own thoughts, as well as Poland’s perspective on her father, their family and the tolls of dementia.
“I want people to see who he is,” Poland said. “I want them to know Lee. I want them to know he was a soldier, an entrepreneur, a business owner, and also an artist and a poet. He had so many talents. He grew up in Brainerd on the farm way back during the Depression. Maybe through the poetry they can see that.
“It was his voice speaking, almost like a co-author I felt even though he’s passed away. I want people to see, look what dementia does to a person — an independent, hardworking person people loved, always helping somebody out if they needed money or something moved, he was always there for them, and then this horrible dementia happened. It was so they could get to know my dad.”
Lee’s caring, giving personality was evident every day for Poland. Family was front and center in her father’s life.
“He had four daughters, and even when we were adults, he would come rescue us when we had a flat tire,” Poland said. “He’d slip me $50 if I needed help with rent, if we needed an errand run and didn’t have a car he’d come. He was always there for us girls. He was the dad.”
When Poland got older, the relationship began to shift, especially once dementia took hold. Poland began taking on tasks to help her father when he was no longer as able to. One of the symptoms of dementia is often paranoia and confusion, which added stress to the relationship.
“He was a very determined, independent man, very private,” Poland said. “I really had some issues with some of the things he did. Now I know more. As a family we ‘danced’ around the issues, never directly called them out.
“But I learned so much about love and faith, how to provide for them. I had some really great moments with him, spent more time with him and learned more stories. There were many positive things about it too.”
The coronavirus pandemic has deterred Poland from having a typical book launch with in-person events and the chance to share her story face-to-face with others. While she hopes that opportunity comes soon, she is working on furthering the discussion with another book telling the story of six other caregivers. Her current book is available on Amazon, and more information is available at nancyrpoland.com.
As the general population ages, the issues in the book will become more common throughout society. As that change occurs, resources and services will need to adapt and expand.
“It’s just really about hope,” Poland said. “Forgiveness — this is tough on families. Dementia is getting more and more prevalent; society is going to have to find the resources to help.
“I hope it will help people. I hope it will show caregivers you’re not alone. You’ll have all sorts of ranges of feelings — depression, wanting to give up. There were mistakes we made as a family. You just need to have grace with each other and treat yourself well. It’s going to be tough, but you can get the right help and get the right resources and you can get through it.”
