Federal Cartridge Company wants to build a 110,000-square-foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Main Street and Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids, with the potential to add another 101,000 square feet later.
The project is working its way through city approvals, but the Planning Commission and City Council want to look more closely at the project, and this month both government bodies postponed final votes to future meetings.
On Feb. 15, the council tabled a measure that would rezone 29 acres of the Northstar Business Park Overlay district to Industrial so Federal Cartridge could construct its new warehouse in the city. About 47 acres would remain zoned for the overlay district.
The Planning Commission also chose to continue a discussion of the proposed warehouse site plan at its March 17 meeting.
“The site is minimally developed now,” Community Development Director Grant Fernelius said. “It’s mostly used for storage.”
Anoka-based Federal Cartridge will use the new warehouse space primarily for production and shipping materials.
The company’s manufacturing building is located in Anoka with part of the property extending into Coon Rapids.
The overlay district was initially created in 2009 for uses such as administrative offices, research facilities, hotels and restaurants to encourage a “campus-like” setting.
The council has a few opportunities to discuss the matter at a work session prior to bringing it back to a council meeting, City Manager Matt Stemwedel said.
Council Member Brad Johnson said he wants to make sure the council can be confident about the project before giving Federal Cartridge the OK.
“Federal Cartridge, historically, has been such an amazing citizen in our community, and I would like there to be real, whole-hearted support from the City Council for any project that they want to do,” Johnson said. “I think it does seem to me that there is some more discussion that the council might want to have with respect to this.”
Mayor Jerry Koch expressed concern over the placement of the warehouse so close to the restaurants and shops on the other side of Round Lake Boulevard.
“It seems we’re rolling right from a regional shopping area to industrial, and I’m just wondering if there is some way to temper that,” Koch said.
The council unanimously agreed to postpone the discussion.
Site plan
Federal Cartridge submitted a site plan for the Planning Commission to review at its Feb. 17 meeting.
As proposed, the warehouse would be visible from both Round Lake Boulevard and Main Street, Planning and Development Manager Matt Brown said.
Staff recommended postponing the matter to the March 17 meeting, because the site plan doesn’t quite meet the city’s design requirements, Brown said.
Federal Cartridge intends to visit the ways to improve the exterior of the building to better fit city guidelines, said John Williams, of Opus, which is the developer for the project.
“We will study those options we talked about and will come back with an enhanced facade presentation at a later date,” William said.
The company intends to have about 34 acres in site area.
The office space within the warehouse would amount to about 1,200 square feet, Williams said, so there would be hardly any added employee traffic to the area.
For landscaping, Federal Cartridge exceeded the number of required overstory and evergreen trees, but fell short for the number of ornamental trees and shrubs proposed. The city’s standards require at least 16 ornamental trees and 224 shrubs, but Federal Cartridge proposed 11 ornamental trees and 88 shrubs.
City staff found the proposed landscaping acceptable.
Commissioner Christopher Geisler spoke in favor of postponing the measure.
“We can do a little bit more to make this be a warm and exciting industrial building, understanding it is an industrial building,” Geisler said.
