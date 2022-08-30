A feasibility report and plans were ordered by the Coon Rapids City Council Aug. 16 for the 2023 residential streets reconstruction project.
The proposed project will total 4.5 miles in 17 street segments of the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood in the north central part of the city generally north of Main Street, west of Shenandoah Boulevard, east of Coon Creek Boulevard and south of 131st Avenue.
City Engineer Mark Hansen said the city began its annual residential street reconstruction program in 1994 and since then, 162 miles of the city’s 220-mile system have been reconstructed.
The reconstruction of the roads, which are 35 years old, will involve full-depth reclamation of the existing street pavement and aggregate base followed by resurfacing with two layers of new bituminous pavement, Hansen wrote in a report to the council.
In addition, the feasibility report will consider watermain, sanitary sewer and storm sewer repairs as needed as well as replacement of damaged curb sections, sidewalks and driveway aprons, he wrote.
A new six-foot wide sidewalk is proposed on the north side of 131st Avenue between Coon Creek and Shenandoah boulevards.
“This is the first step of the process as we investigate the issues,” Public Works Director Tim Himmer told the council.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak asked that the feasibility report take a look at providing a sidewalk into Wildwood Park. The park is located off 131st Avenue, just east of Shenandoah Boulevard.
Under city policy, a portion of the street improvement cost will be assessed to benefiting property owners, up to 50% is the goal, Hansen said.
A cost estimate and funding sources will be part of the feasibility report, Himmer said.
The feasibility report and plans will be presented to the council at its Dec. 6 meeting at which time a public/assessment hearing will be scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.
An information meeting will take place in October to inform impacted property owners of the project scope, respond to concerns and answer questions.
A second information meeting is scheduled for January prior to the public hearing.
At a council work session in June, Hansen gave a preliminary project cost estimate of $6.08 million with $4.5 million of that pegged for the street work and $984,050 to be assessed.
