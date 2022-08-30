A feasibility report and plans were ordered by the Coon Rapids City Council Aug. 16 for the 2023 residential streets reconstruction project.

The proposed project will total 4.5 miles in 17 street segments of the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood in the north central part of the city generally north of Main Street, west of Shenandoah Boulevard, east of Coon Creek Boulevard and south of 131st Avenue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.