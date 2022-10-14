While study abroad opportunities are usually closely tied to the college experience, one Coon Rapids high school has made it a part of their mission to offer education-focused trips to kids still in their most formative years.
Northwest’s “Expeditions” program has returned after two years away due to COVID, and Northwest Passage High School Director Peter Wieczorek sat down to talk about what the opportunity means for students.
“Part of our mission is exploring the world, and the beginning of that mission is rekindling hope,” Wieczorek said. “We saw (during the pandemic) that not having those opportunities had a different feel. If you choose to enroll here, you expect to learn by doing and that was hampered. Recreating these sorts of experiences over Zoom really doesn’t work.”
Off of Zoom and back in the classroom, students were already prepping for a round of trips the weekend after ABC Newspapers talked with Wieczorek. The trips include a biking trip in Lanesboro along the Minnesota River Valley, backpacking at Itasca state park and a Stillwater Heritage Tour. These are all classified as “level one” expeditions.
The level model employed by Northwest ensures that students are growing and experiencing new things at a comfortable pace. Level one trips are usually one-night trips that are within a 100-mile radius of Coon Rapids. Wieczorek explained how things grow from there.
“Level two is two to three nights of outdoor-focused leadership trips,” Wieczorek said. “It’s all about student leadership, because level three is seven to ten days, many have a wilderness context, a day or more drive or is international and we need to know they’re ready for the experience.”
Some level three experiences have proved to be so popular they repeat on a yearly, if not every-other-year basis. These include a culture and history trip to Grand Isle, Louisiana and a trip to Washington D.C. Each trip is decided based upon student feedback, as well as making sure there are enough trips at each level for students to attend at least one expedition each year.
Being as the trips are a core part of the curriculum offered at Northwest Passage, the school wanted to ensure that each student would be able to attend any expedition, no matter their financial status.
“In 2006 the board made the decision that we want to fully fund these student experiences,” Wieczorek said. “We didn’t want to have to worry about fundraising amounts or equity issues, these experiences are tied to our curriculum and want any student who is interested to participate.”
A part of Northwest’s general fund is set aside for 20-25 expeditions each year. In addition, a fundraiser is held the first Saturday in May to raise funds for the equipment it takes to go on these trips, like camping gear.
“We want to make sure no student feels like they can’t participate because they don’t have the equipment,” Wieczorek said.
Aside from being a part of the curriculum, it’s crucial to staff at Northwest Passage that students get these experiences so they’re better prepared for the adult world. Wieczorek has seen the kinds of collaborative, communicative and problem solving skills students pick up on the expeditions. Not only does it get them more comfortable with their surroundings, but it gets them ready for the next step.
“We have senior exit interviews that I conduct, and one question I always ask is, ‘What made your Northwest Passage High School experience unique?’” Wieczorek said. “The answer I commonly get is the travel opportunities the students may not have had if they’d not come here. It really opens the door to think about the world at a wider level. It made them comfortable traveling and ready to potentially move away to go to college. That’s what it’s all about.”
