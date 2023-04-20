The three shelters of the Animal Humane Society in Coon Rapids, Golden Valle and Woodbury closed their doors on April 6 due to a canine influenza outbreak.

According to press releases from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the humane society, several dogs who arrived from another shelter in Oklahoma on March 23 are believed to have been exposed to canine influenza. Tests confirmed an outbreak April 10. All of the society’s nearly 200 dogs “are receiving medication and supportive care for dog flu symptoms.”

