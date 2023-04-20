The three shelters of the Animal Humane Society in Coon Rapids, Golden Valle and Woodbury closed their doors on April 6 due to a canine influenza outbreak.
According to press releases from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the humane society, several dogs who arrived from another shelter in Oklahoma on March 23 are believed to have been exposed to canine influenza. Tests confirmed an outbreak April 10. All of the society’s nearly 200 dogs “are receiving medication and supportive care for dog flu symptoms.”
While most dogs are expected to recover, five were euthanized.
The humane society said it has contacted those who adopted a dog between March 24 and April 6 to talk about possible dog flu exposure.
If someone adopted a dog from a humane society representative during that time frame but did not get a call, they may contact the Pet Helpline at 952-435-7738. Hours of the Pet Helpline are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The humane society has committed to providing free medication and supportive care to dogs adopted from one of its shelters between March 24 and April 6, though the animal must be experiencing symptoms of canine influenza.
Cats can get the dog flu too, but public relations strategist Brittany Baumann told the press on April 12 that none of their cats were showing symptoms. The humane society reports it is working with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health to decide when to re-open its shelters, but will likely remain closed for a few weeks longer.
The Animal Humane Society has opted to still conduct its annual Walk for Animal fundraiser 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
Animal lovers are invited to walk, partake in activities, listen to live music, eat from food trucks, and donate to the organization.
The event is free with a suggested donation of $20 per person.
Fundraising larger amounts of money will lead to prizes such as T-shirts, hats, water bottles, backpacks, and custom prints by artist Risa Marie. According to the website, a donation of $1,000 translates to spaying 20 cats or x-raying eight injured animals. Fundraising prizes will be mailed after the event.
The American Veterinary Medical Association describes the disease as a viral infection with at least two strains in the United States. It can be sneezing from dog to dog and it can be transmitted via objects such as kennels, bowls and leashes. Humans have not been known to become sick from the dog flu, but they can spread it by touching a sick dog and then a healthy one.
To prevent canine influenza from spreading, it’s recommended that shelter staff wash their hands often, use protective equipment, and quarantine sick or exposed dogs for four weeks.
Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, sneezing, lethargy and a fever. Vaccines exist for both strains of dog flu, and they may be administered to dogs at risk of catching the disease.
