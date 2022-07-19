A federal grant has been awarded to the Coon Rapids Police Department to purchase equipment.
Following a required public hearing where no one spoke, the Coon Rapids City Council July 5 accepted a $24,048 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through its fiscal year 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
Under the federal program, the city also is required to enter into memorandums of understanding with Anoka County and the city of Fridley. Those were approved by the council.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel said that no money goes to the county under the program and Fridley did not want to use its allocation so Coon Rapids is accepting the full amount.
The grants are provided to local law enforcement agencies to address crime in communities by improving the effectiveness and efficiency of criminal justice systems, processes and procedures, Stemwedel said.
Stemwedel listed the equipment the police department will purchase with the grant dollars - protective vests equipped with plate carriers to enhance officer safety in times of civil unrest; training helmets with protective visors; handgun clearing chamber for the training facility and pet scanners to read implanted microchips found in lost animals.
“These are items needed by the police department, but are not included in the city budget,” Stemwedel said.
The equipment to be purchased has a total cost of $24,700, so the city will put in $652 from approved budget categories to fill the funding gap.
According to the justice department letter awarding the grant to the police department, the federal dollars can be used for a broad range of activities including state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and criminal justice information systems.
