A federal grant has been awarded to the Coon Rapids Police Department to purchase equipment.

Following a required public hearing where no one spoke, the Coon Rapids City Council July 5 accepted a $24,048 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through its fiscal year 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.