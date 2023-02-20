A sanitary sewer lining project in a residential area south of Coon Rapids Boulevard has been given the green light by the Coon Rapids City Council.
The council Feb. 7 approved plans and specifications, ordered bids for concrete pipe and manhole lining and rehabilitation work along portions of Hanson Boulevard, south of Mississippi Boulevard, and 99th Avenue, west of Egret Boulevard.
The council is scheduled to award a contract at its April 4 meeting with construction throughout the summer and completion planned in September — except for final surface restoration (asphalt pavement and turf) to be finished in October.
There is $2 million set aside in the city’s 2023 sewer maintenance budget to pay for the project.
Public Works Director Tim Himmer said that portions of the city’s 42-inch diameter concrete trunk sewer pipe and access manholes located upstream of the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services’ lift station on Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension were in need of immediate repair when MCES made improvements to its lift station in 2017.
The sewer trunk line was installed in 1965 and has deteriorated because of its age and sewer gases eating away at the concrete, Himmer said.
The first phase of the lining project from the lift station under Coon Rapids Boulevard to Zilla Street took place in 2018 and 2019 while phase two in the Port Riverwalk area began in 2020 and was finished in 2022.
That took place in conjunction with the infrastructure work needed for the new Port Riverwalk housing development.
This third phase continues where phase two ended near the intersection of Egret and 99th, but whether future phases upstream of Hanson and Mississippi boulevards are needed will be determined later.
Under the project, some 4,000 feet of 36-inch concrete sewer pipe and 11 manholes will be rehabilitated, but no street excavation or trenches will be required because the lining work will be done through the manholes, Himmer said.
A temporary by-pass sewer system will be installed for existing sewer flows during the lining process, which is expected to result in temporary road closures and detours, he said.
But the project will directly impact at least 20 residential properties who are connected directly to the 48-inch sewer trunk, Himmer said.
These residents will have to leave their homes while the sewer lining in front of their property is completed.
“That will take two to three days,” he said.
Under the project specifications, the contractor, not the city, will be responsible for finding and paying the cost for the impacted residents to stay in a hotel, Himmer said.
Mayor Jerry Koch wanted assurances that “a nice hotel” with cooking facilities would be found to house residents.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler said there should be an option and compensation for residents to stay with family members rather than a hotel.
Those clauses would need to be added to the specifications and be part of the bidding process, Himmer said.
Preparation work has already started with crews beginning construction of a temporary by-pass which requires some snow removal.
MCES hosted a public meeting on its project at the Coon Rapids Civic Center the evening of Feb. 9. Project completion is anticipated in the fall.
