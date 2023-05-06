Two bridges in the Anoka County highway system will be replaced because of deficiencies.
In separate actions April 25, the Anoka County Board ordered bids for a new bridge over Coon Creek on Coon Creek Boulevard in Coon Rapids and added to its priority list a bridge over the Rum River on Viking Boulevard in Oak Grove.
Both bridges are safe for travel, but following recent inspections and reviews, the local bridge planning index for each bridge, which is based on condition, is below the threshold of 60, so replacement is needed, said Joe MacPherson, chief transportation officer and county highway engineer.
The Coon Creek bridge, which was placed on the priority list last year, is some 40 years old with structural issues. Full replacement is required because of its proximity to sod farms, which have 80 feet of peat soil.
The existing slab span bridge has become bumpy and will be replaced by three reinforced concrete box culverts with new pilings added to the existing pilings that will be reused, he said.
“It’s been like a roller coaster ride for many years,” Commissioner Mike Gamache said. “It’s time to move forward on this.”
The new bridge system will have a life expectancy of about 100 years, MacPherson said.
Construction is expected to take place over the winter of 2023-2024, but that might change depending on box culvert order, manufacture and delivery times.
Coon Creek Boulevard will be shut down during construction, probably for a month.
The estimated cost of the project is $4.3 million. It is eligible for 50% funding through a Minnesota Department of Transportation local bridge replacement program, but that money depends on action by the 2023 Minnesota Legislature.
Regardless, the county will go ahead with the project, paying the entire cost, if necessary, from the state highway aid it receives annually from gas tax revenues, MacPherson said.
The same funding scenario is true for the Viking Boulevard bridge project over the Rum River, which has an estimated cost of $4.6 million.
A new bridge is needed because the existing concrete approach panels are in bad repair, but the new structure will be a concrete flat bridge like the current one.
Construction will also include widening the shoulders from 2 to 8 feet, plus a 14-foot-wide trail on the north side of the bridge through the state snowmobile grant-in-aid program, he said.
Design and engineering work is underway with bidding for the project to take place this year for construction in 2024, although the contractor will be given some flexibility on timing in the event of material delivery delays, MacPherson said.
The project will be done under construction with one lane open at all times.
There some 70 bridges in the county highway system, with three others on the priority list for replacement.
