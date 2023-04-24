A badge pinning ceremony for two new and two promoted career Coon Rapids firefighters took place April 5 at the Coon Rapids City Council meeting.

In addition, new career firefighters Josh Goar and Sam Snell along with promoted Battalion Chief John Fick and Fire Capt. Darin Jahnke were given their oaths of office by Mayor Jerry Koch.

