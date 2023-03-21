A project to build an assisted living and memory care facility has been given the green light by the Coon Rapids City Council.

The council March 7 approved Rachel Development’s NorBella Senior Living project, a 40-unit (24 assisted living and 16 memory care units) facility on vacant property adjacent to Metro Storage on 124th Avenue, south of Main Street and east of Northdale Boulevard.

