A project to build an assisted living and memory care facility has been given the green light by the Coon Rapids City Council.
The council March 7 approved Rachel Development’s NorBella Senior Living project, a 40-unit (24 assisted living and 16 memory care units) facility on vacant property adjacent to Metro Storage on 124th Avenue, south of Main Street and east of Northdale Boulevard.
Two approvals were necessary, both recommended by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission. One was a change to the city’s comprehensive land use plan from commercial to a commercial mixed-use designation and the other was a planned unit development for the project itself.
Both approvals affect the Metro Storage lot. Storage unit owners supported the proposals because of shared maintenance of stormwater ponding on the lots, said City Planner Dakota Crowell.
The existing commercial land use would not allow the NorBella Senior Living project, but changing the entire 6.36-acres property to commercial mixed-use does without impacting Metro Storage, Crowell told the council.
The request meets land use change criteria and creates a seamless transition from low-residential uses to the south and surrounding high-density commercial developments.
The PUD approach, which aligns the current zoning with the assisted living/memory care facility use, rather than rezoning to high-density residential, best fits the proposal, but if a different use was proposed in the future, it would require approval from both the planning commission and council, Crowell said.
Each unit, studio-style for single occupancy, will be 380 square feet in size with a full bathroom, Americans with Disabilities Act shower, cable/wireless Internet, counter top microwave, sink, small refrigerator, personal dining area and a 24-hour emergency response system.
Building amenities include a full commercial kitchen with meal plans and community dining room, beauty salon, scheduled wellness programming, lounge areas, activity centers and community patio/walking paths, Crowell said.
The memory care wing will have a secured entry, a separate secured patio and garden area with a pergola, he said.
“NorBella Senior Living provides a higher level of care than what is otherwise available in the senior apartment living communities that cater to more independent seniors,” he said.
It will be licensed as an assisted living with dementia care facility under the Minnesota Department of Health and managed by Great Lakes Management.
The council voted 6-1 on the land use change, with Council Member Brad Greskowiak opposed, but unanimously supported the PUD.
Greskowiak was concerned about density and a potential high-residential land use in the future in voting against the land use change, he said, but he backed the PUD because the building was a good design and “fit in very well.”
“This is a good development for the site and looks very residential,” Council Member Kari Rehrauer said.
Mayor Jerry Koch said it has been a challenging piece of property for some time because of its proximity to a highly commercial area. “This project makes sense to me,” Koch said.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler commended the applicant and city staff for “being creative” in the land use change and PUD that provide the flexibility “to allow us to use the site.”
Rachel Development, Inc., located in St. Michael, has four other NorBella Senior Living facilities in the Twin Cities - Champlin, Centerville, Prior Lake and Savage.
“The goal of our development team in bringing NorBella Senior Living communities to suburban neighborhoods is to try to meet the needs of our most vulnerable population group,” wrote David Stradtman, Rachel Development vice president of development, in the application to the city.
Stradtman said that demographic forecasts from Environmental Systems Residential Institute indicate that Coon Rapids has over 4,000 seniors aged 75 plus as of 2022 and that number will exceed 5,000 by 2027.
