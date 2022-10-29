New state regulations for properties on the Mississippi River were adopted in ordinance form by the Coon Rapids City Council Oct. 18.
The ordinance updates rules for the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area that runs from Dayton to Hastings and includes cities with riverfront properties.
The current ordinance was based on original rules established by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources after the MRCCA was created in 1976 by an executive order following pas-sage of the Minnesota Critical Area Areas Act in 1973, said Matt Brown, city planning and development manager.
The Minnesota Legislature in 2009 directed the DNR to begin the process of drafting new rules, but it was 2011 before they were completed and the rule-making authority lapsed before they could be adopted.
It was very controversial at that point.
As Mayor Jerry Koch said at the Oct. 18 meeting, 10 years ago he did not think it would get to this point.
This is testament to a lot of good work that has been done since then, Council Member Brad Johnson said.
“The state has listened to the community and the new rules are so far improved from what they had been,” Johnson said.
The current process was revived by the Legislature in 2013 and these rules were adopted in 2017 following a series of meetings with local governments and public informational meetings between 2013 and 2015, Brown told the council.
In the spring of 2019, officials from impacted cities began a series of meetings with DNR staff to draft a model ordinance implementing the MRCCA rules, a process that was completed in late fall 2019 after which the DNR put in place a time line for cities for adopt a local ordinance, Brown said.
In addition to a public open house in the fall of 2021, the proposed ordinance was reviewed by the council at two work sessions, as well as by the city’s planning and sustainability commissions before the Planning Commission recommended approval Sept. 15 and the council introduced the ordinance Oct. 4.
At the public information meeting last fall, there were some questions asked, but very little negative reaction, said Community Development Director Grant Fernelius. And staff has received no feedback since then.
“People seem satisfied with the end product,” Fernelius said.
The city’s final version, which DNR staff approved in August, largely reflects the DNR’s model ordinance with minor changes to meet local circumstances, Brown said.
The ordinance generally includes more detailed standards than the current law, including those for grading and soil disturbance, bluffs and bluff setbacks, and permits for vegetation removal and land alteration, Brown said.
Coon Rapids shoreline properties are almost all residential, the exceptions being Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
But Council Member Jenny Geisler said in some areas, properties impacted by the new rules will not be just adjacent to the river.
These would be covered by vegetation management standards, like removal of trees, for which a permit would be required, Fernelius said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.