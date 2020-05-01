The Coon Rapids City Council moved forward April 21 with plans for building a pedestrian bridge over Coon Rapids Boulevard.
The council adopted an amendment to the Coon Creek Regional Trail master plan to include the proposed pedestrian bridge and approved a resolution asking for funding through the Metropolitan Council.
The existing at-grade crossing is located at Avocet Street and Coon Rapids Boulevard. It requires trail users to cross a six-lane divided roadway that carries 31,000 vehicles per day, according to the amendment.
Public input highlighted concerns that the crossing is unsafe and the signal timing is too short for slower-moving people, according to the amendment. Among the crashes at the intersection was a pedestrian fatality in 2019.
While feedback is described as overwhelmingly positive, the amendment noted a few concerns cited in opposition to the project including the cost, perceived amount of usage and other projects deemed higher priority by respondents, like road maintenance.
Estimates put the cost of the bridge at approximately $4.5 million. If the city receives the state and federal funding it is requesting, the bridge could be finished in the next three to five years.
Council members also approved a grant application through the Metropolitan Council’s 2020 Regional Solicitation program. The city unsuccessfully applied for the grant in 2018. This time Coon Rapids will offer to foot 50% of the bill, up from 20% in 2018. The city may be able to fund its share through a state bonding request. If the bonding request fails, the city may use alternative funding sources, such as a Tax Increment Financing district, or reject the regional solicitation grant, according to city documents.
“Depending on how those funding mechanisms come together, obviously we will have we will have additional discussions about the future of the bridge,” City Manager Matt Stemwedel said.
The bridge would be 200 feet long and 14 feet wide. It would be located just west of the current crossing, with well-lit, accessible ramps for access.
Coon Creek Regional Trail is a 7-mile paved trail that follows Sand and Coon creeks, connecting Bunker Hills Regional Park with Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, according to a draft master plan amendment.
Currently 6.5 miles of the trail exist.
The trail is included in the Regional Bicycle Transportation Network by the Metropolitan Council’s 2040 Transportation Policy Plan, according to the amendment.
Use of regional trails in Anoka County has increased by more than 550,000 users over five years. The Metropolitan Council reported trail use increased from 950,000 users in 2013 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to the amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.