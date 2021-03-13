Coon Rapids is set to have some road reconstruction beginning this May on Crooked Lake Boulevard and Robinson Drive.
The City Council awarded a roughly $190,000 contract to Park Construction Company to mill and overlay Crooked Lake Boulevard between Coon Rapids Boulevard and the Coon Rapids Boulevard Service Road, and to mill and overlay Robinson Drive between 111th Avenue and Egret Boulevard.
The new mill and overlay treatment, which the city has used on other street projects, is expected to last eight to 10 years, with the city performing routine maintenance as needed.
Park Construction’s bid was about $50,000 below the city’s estimate of $241,000 for the project. Ten construction companies placed bids, coming in as high as $232,000.
The city will not do any assessments for this project, because there are very few homes in the project area, according to Pubic Works Director Tim Himmer. The assessments would cover such a low percentage of the project costs that it doesn’t make financial sense to do it.
“The savings we get in the bidding more than makes up for the assessments that would be there,” Himmer said.
He told the council Jan. 19 that the city wanted to resurface the small section of Crooked Lake Boulevard last year, but due to budget restrictions, it was unable to do so.
The city is funding the project from its street maintenance fund.
Park Construction has completed other projects around Coon Rapids.
The project doesn’t include streetlight, concrete, sidewalk or utility repairs.
Robinson Drive was last reconstructed in 2003, with seal coating last done in 2011. Crooked Lake Boulevard was last reconstructed in 1999 with seal coating performed in 2013.
