The city of Coon Rapids plans to builds a new fire station at the old Cook Ice Arena site after a 2018 assessment determined Fire Station 3 needs replacement.
The City Council Nov. 16 approved the preliminary and final plats for the new station, which will be at 11091 Mississippi Blvd. The existing station is at 2831 113th Ave.
The city split the 7.82-acre lot at 111th Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard into a 4.57-acre lot and a 3.25-acre lot. The fire station will be on the larger lot. The remaining 3.25 acres are reserved for future development, City Planner Scott Harlicker said.
“At some point in the future it will be developed, and at that time it will be platted into a regular lot,” Harlicker said.
The city included funding in its 2021 budget to begin the planning process for the new station. The city estimated in May 2021 that the project would cost about $13 million. That funding is built into next year’s budget.
Fire Chief John Piper said if everything goes according to plan, construction could begin this spring and be completed by summer of 2023.
The 32,047-square-foot fire station will have administrative space on its first floor, Harlicker said. The second floor will include a training room and storage space. The third floor will have a hose tower and a control room.
The plat includes 23 parking spaces, 18 for firefighters and five for guests. There will be three driveways, two from 111th Avenue and one from Mississippi Boulevard.
The Planning Commission recommended the plat be approved at its Oct. 21 meeting.
“This is a very nice plan, and I think it’s very needed,” Commissioner Ray Knoblauch said Oct. 21. “The amount of utility maintained out of the old Station 3 is amazing. ... I think it’s very logical and reasonable pursuit to have this new station — it’s critical, actually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.