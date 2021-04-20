The Coon Rapids ground reservoir at the East Water Treatment Plant is getting some needed repairs.
The City Council recently awarded a contract to Elevation Coating LLC, of St. Cloud, in the amount of $675,000 — the lowest of nine bidders. Elevation Coating’s bid was $200,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
The council approved plans and authorized bids Feb. 16.
Elevation Coating’s bid was $610,000 less than the highest bidder.
“They’re ready, willing and able to move forward,” Public Works Director Tim Himmer said of Elevation. “I don’t see any concerns.”
The east reservoir rehabilitation project was included as part of the 2021 city budget.
The project includes cleaning and sandblasting the inside of the 5.5 million gallon reservoir; painting the floor and shell; painting, cleaning and wet-blasting the outside shell; and other repairs to the structure.
City staff will empty and later refill the reservoir, on top of operating all water main valves and drains.
Himmer said the project is being delayed until the end of July or beginning of August after Mayor Jerry Koch expressed concern over emptying the reservoir while residents may need the water during the summer.
“By that time, we’re kind of winding down that summer season, although some people may disagree,” Himmer said. “And our water usage has been down a bit.”
Council Member Brad Greskowiak said he’s glad the city is updating its infrastructure.
“There’s been a lot of communities that aren’t updating their water systems like we are in Coon Rapids, so this is a great way to go,” Greskowiak said.
