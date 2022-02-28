The city of Coon Rapids is preparing for two major street reconstruction projects for 2022.
The city has plans to reconstruct 7.8 miles of streets under two projects this year. The City Council held a public hearing to discuss both projects Feb. 15. The council also approved plans and ordered advertisement for bids for both projects.
All of the street segments being reconstructed this year were rated last year as poor or deficient, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
In both projects, the city will reclaim existing bituminous pavement and gravel and resurface with two layers of new bituminous pavement.
The council approved assessment rates in December at $2,240 per single-family residence, $29 per front foot for multifamily residences, $56 per front foot for commercial properties and $71 per front foot for industrial properties.
These projects will be advertised in March and April. The council will accept bids for both projects April 19, Hansen said. The council will vote on adopting assessments May 3.
The city will host a public meeting with the contractors, once selected, at a public park this spring, Hansen said.
The projects in their entirety will go from about May through October, but individual projects are on about an eight-week time frame, Hansen said.
“We’ll get schedules out to the affected properties before any work starts,” Hansen said.
The first project is estimated to cost $6.4 million in total, and the second portion is estimated at $5.5 million. Funding comes from numerous city funds as well as assessments.
These projects will incur temporary water shut-offs, and residents will be notified of them 24 hours in advance, Hansen said.
Both projects include changing street lights to LED lighting, and performing maintenance where necessary.
The roads in question are about 30-35 years old, Hansen said.
The first project includes:
• Woodbine Street from 119th Avenue to 121st Avenue.
• Vintage Street from 119th Avenue to 121st Avenue.
• 121st Avenue from Round Lake Boulevard to cul de sac.
• Undercliff Street from 119th Avenue to 120th Avenue.
• 120th Avenue from Undercliff Street to Wedgewood Drive.
• Tulip Street from 120th Avenue to cul de sac.
• Silverod Street from 119th Avenue to cul de sac.
• Marigold Street from 119th Avenue to cul de sac.
• Kerry Street from 119th Avenue to cul de sac.
• Wedgewood Drive from 119th Avenue to Round Lake Blvd.
• Orchid Street from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• 120th Lane from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• 121st Avenue from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• Poppy Street from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• Quay Street from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• Rose Street from Wedgewood Drive north to cul de sac.
• Rose Street from Wedgewood Drive south to cul de sac.
• Silverod Street from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• 121st Lane from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• Tulip Street from Wedgewood Drive to cul de sac.
• Undercliff Street from Wedgewood Drive to 121st Lane.
• 121st Lane from Undercliff Street to Woodbine Street.
• Woodbine Street from 121st Lane to Wedgewood Drive.
• 117th Avenue from Heather Street to Kerry Street.
• Kerry Street from 117th Avenue to 119th Avenue.
• 118th Avenue from Kerry Street to cul de sac.
• 117th Lane from Kerry Street to Jonquil Street.
• Jonquil Street from 119th Avenue to cul de sac.
• 117th Lane from Northdale Blvd to cul de sac.
The first segment of the 2022 street reconstruction projects impacts 429 single-family residential properties, 40 townhomes and five city-owned properties.
Additional improvements for the first project include removing and replacing damaged curb, gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps to be in compliance with ADA rules.
The city is also replacing watermain valves, hydrants, existing storm sewer and sanitary sewers where needed.
The city will replace portions of 6-inch cast iron pipe watermain on Woodbine Street, Vintage Street and Undercliff Street from 119th Avenue to about 650 feet north.
A new, 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the northern side of 119th Avenue from just west of Wedgewood Drive to Round Lake Boulevard will be added as well.
The second project portion includes:
• 115th Lane from Silverod Street to Tulip Street.
• Tulip Street from 115th Lane to Undercliff Street.
• Silverod Street from 115th Lane to 116th Lane.
• 116th Lane from Silverod Street to Tulip Street.
• 117th Lane from Tulip Street to Round Lake Boulevard.
• Woodbine Street from 117th Lane to cul de sac.
• 118th Lane from Woodbine Street to cul de sac.
• Vintage Street from 118th Lane to Undercliff Street.
• Undercliff Street from Tulip Street to 119th Avenue.
• 118th Avenue from Undercliff Street to Tulip Street.
• Tulip Street from 118th Avenue to 119th Avenue.
• Silverod Street from 119th Avenue to cul de sac.
• Zea Street from Blackfoot Street to 119th Avenue.
• Blackfoot Street from 119th Avenue to 120th Lane.
• 120th Lane from Blackfoot Street to cul de sac.
• Aztec Street from 120th Lane to cul de sac.
• 120th Avenue from Round Lake Boulevard to Zea Street.
• Zea Street from 120th Avenue to Wedgewood Drive.
• 121st Avenue from City of Anoka to Zea Street.
• Aztec Street from 121st Avenue to cul de sac.
• 121st Avenue from Round Lake Boulevard to Zea Street.
• Zea Circle from Zea Street to cul de sac.
• 121st Circle from Zea Street to cul de sac.
• 122nd Avenue from Zea Street west to cul de sac.
• 122nd Avenue from Zea Street east to cul de sac.
• 123rd Avenue from Zea Street west to cul de sac.
• 123rd Avenue from Zea Street east to cul de sac.
This project impacts 261 single-family residences, 40 townhomes, three city-owned properties, five residential apartment buildings, 168 quad-home properties and two commercial properties.
The city will build a short 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of Zea Street east of Blackfoot Street as part of the project.
The city will also improve sidewalk, damaged curb, gutters and pedestrian curb ramps to be ADA compliant.
This project also includes watermain pipe valve and hydrant replacements, as well as repairs to existing storm and sanitary sewers where necessary.
There will be no change to garbage service during this project, Hansen said.
