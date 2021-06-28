The annual Coon Rapids Fourth of July celebration is set to take off this year July 3, for two days instead of the typical three.
The Fourth of July weekend events run July 3-4 at the Coon Rapids Ice Center grounds, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. There will be a carnival, parade, fireworks, a 5K run, food and drink, and activities for kids.
Except for the length, there aren’t a lot of changes to this year’s festivities, but the popular firefighter bingo was nixed to better support social distancing.
For those still hoping to support the Coon Rapids Fire Department, the firefighters will have pull-tabs available for purchase each day beginning at noon.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to have any events this year,” Diane Buszta, longtime event coordinator for the Fourth of July, said. “But once restrictions loosened a little bit, people were ready to get out. We’re ready to have some fun, listen to some music, drink some beer in a group, and we just want people to come out and ... enjoy themselves and be safe. It’s time.”
This year’s parade is in the early afternoon, rather than evening. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at 111th Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard. The parade goes south to Direct River Drive, east to Flora Street and north to Flora Street and 109th Lane, where the parade ends.
The North Star Lions will sell beer in the beer tent, which opens at noon each day. There will also be soda, water and ice cream available for purchase, as well as food trucks starting at 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4, and the show will be the biggest ever, Buszta said.
The carnival begins at noon each day.
Last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the community was sad about it, but yet it was necessary in light of what was going on with the pandemic,” said Stephanie Ring, director of community and recreation services for the city of Coon Rapids. “I think more than ever, this year, you’re going to see people just so excited to get back to what are just normal, fun activities.”
Thousands of people from all over the metro area attend the celebration every year, Ring said.
“It has grown every year,” she said.
This year masks are highly encouraged for those who aren’t vaccinated yet, and social distancing is recommended.
For information on the Coon Rapids Fourth of July celebration, visit tinyurl.com/2jxuu8d4.
