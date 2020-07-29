Karina Kpahn, of Coon Rapids, has been selected to represent 4-H in Minnesota and work with thousands of people from across the state.
Karina, whose parents are Sam Kpahn and Jennifer Brown, is one of 31 youth selected to serve as Minnesota 4-H state ambassadors.
State ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H. Being selected as a state ambassador is one of the highest honors a 4-H member can achieve. Karina is entering her senior year at Coon Rapids High School, where she is involved in 4-H Youth Teaching Youth, HOSA, and Educators Rising.
“My goals are to get more involved in 4-H and learn more about project areas I’m not exposed to at Coon Rapid,” Karina said in a statement.
Throughout this year, the 4-H state ambassador team will dedicate many hours to organizing, planning and facilitating 4-H activities and events throughout the state. This includes supporting 2020 Minnesota 4-H state showcases, coordinating and facilitating statewide leadership events and sharing their 4-H story with the general public at businesses, industry associations, schools and community groups.
To learn more about the 4-H state ambassadors, visit z.umn.edu/4-h-state-ambies or contact Meg Clark, State Ambassador Coordinator, at mn4h-stateambieadvisors@umn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.