Natalie Berg, a 16-year-old junior at Coon Rapids High School, was crowned Miss Minnesota’s Teen at the annual competition held March 25 at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. She will represent Minnesota at the Miss America’s Teen 2024 competition.
The Miss Minnesota’s Teen competition featured 14 candidates from across the state, with a total of $6,950 in educational scholarships being awarded on stage Saturday evening.
Top five finalists included: First runner up - Miss Rochester’s Teen – Anna Brennan; second runner up - Miss Orono’s Teen – Meredith Habstitt; third runner up - Miss Coon Rapids’ Teen – Kenley Barberot and fourth runner up - Miss Chain of Lakes’ Teen – Sophia Motl
As Miss Minnesota’s Teen, Berg will spend the year as Minnesota’s teen ambassador at events across the state, according to a press release from Miss Minnesota’s Teen. She will also promote her social impact initiative: Building Children’s Literacy: One Book at a Time.
“My legacy within the Miss America Organization centers around my social impact initiative,” Berg said. “I want people to know the importance of children’s literacy so we can set today’s children up for success. My mission is to get as many books into the hands of children as I can. Preparing great women for the world starts there.”
For more information, visit the Miss Minnesota’s Teen website and follow Berg’s year of service on Facebook and Instagram.
About Miss Minnesota’s Teen
The Miss Minnesota’s Teen Pageant is a little sister program to the Miss Minnesota and Miss America Scholarship Organizations. The Miss Minnesota Teen Competition has been organized to encourage positive achievement by helping to nurture and build the scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement of our nation’s youth. This competition is intended to encourage and reward the talent, communication skills, community service, and academic achievement of girls between 13 and 18 years of age.
About Miss America’s Teen
Miss America’s Teen is a division of the Miss America program for young women ages 13-18. Just like the college-age Miss America division, teens who register for membership get access to professional development, networking, scholarship, community service opportunities, and can sign up for on-stage competitions. Since its founding in 2005, Miss America Teen has paid nearly $1.5 million in cash scholarships for young women to over 200 colleges and universities across the nation.
