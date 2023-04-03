CR-Ms-Teen-Berg
Photo credit: Vine Torre Visuals

Natalie Berg, a 16-year-old junior at Coon Rapids High School, was crowned Miss Minnesota’s Teen at the annual competition held March 25 at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. She will represent Minnesota at the Miss America’s Teen 2024 competition.

The Miss Minnesota’s Teen competition featured 14 candidates from across the state, with a total of $6,950 in educational scholarships being awarded on stage Saturday evening.

