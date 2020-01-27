Coon Rapids’ annual Snowflake Days celebration is just around the corner.
From Jan. 25 to Feb. 9, the city will host the annual festival, which consists of a variety of events throughout the city geared toward the whole family.
Many of the events are the same from year to year, longtime volunteer and Snowflake Association President Diane Buszta said. New this year is the Community Waffle Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 2, at Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd.
The free waffle breakfast is hosted by the Coon Rapids North Star Lions and Coon Rapid Community Strength Foundation. Community members can visit with Coon Rapids fire and police while eating from the Belgian waffle bar. Donations will be accepted.
“I’m really excited about this event,” Buszta said.
The two-week winter festival will also feature medallion hunts for adults and kids.
The adult hunt begins Saturday, Jan. 25. Clues will be posted by 8 a.m. daily at coonrapidssnowflakedays.com and will continue throughout the celebration until the medallion is found. The winner gets $500 and must have a 2020 Snowflake Days button to claim it.
The children’s medallion hunt, for kids aged 5-10 years old, will take place at Coon Rapids Fire Station No. 1 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
The girls hunt begins at 10:15 a.m. and the boys begins immediately after. A winner from each hunt gets a $200 gift card to Jerry’s Schwinn. Families can also take photos with firefighters and explore the fire station.
The Coon Rapids Ice Center Family Fun Day is another well-attended annual event during Snowflake Days.
This year’s Family Fun Day is 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the ice center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW. Family Fun Day features public skating, glow skating, outdoor ice games, painting, ice “fishing” and more.
“It’s a fun opportunity for families to be active and do something different,” Ice Center Assistant Manager Cindy Evensen said.
Family Fun Day brings in families who normally wouldn’t visit the ice center, Evensen said.
Another family-friendly event is the Children’s Carnival at Eisenhower Elementary School, 151 Northdale Blvd NW.
There will be face painting, a free magic show at noon, carnival games, crafts, prizes and concessions.
“It’s a great family fun celebration,” Buszta said.
Additionally, Bunker Hills Golf Course hosts an annual Mayor’s Cup Simulator Golf Tournament on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. Participants compete in the weekend tournament completely on the golf simulator screens.
“It’s really fun to watch those guys play,” Buszta said.
Snowflake Days also features senior “snowflake bingo,” a chili cook-off and the Miss Coon Rapids pageant.
The Snowflake Association is looking to add more events in the next few years as the event approaches its 60th anniversary in 2024, Buszta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.