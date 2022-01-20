Coon Rapids’ annual Snowflake Days event will run Jan. 22 through Feb. 6.
Snowflake Days buttons are $3 and can be purchased at Coon Rapids City Hall, 11155 Robinson Drive; Jensen’s Foods, 550 Northdale Blvd. NW; and Hi-Ten Service Center, 1937 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
The medallion hunt begins Jan. 22 and continues until the medallion is found. Clues will be posted daily at tinyurl.com/2p8mnyd8.
The city will host a snow sculpture contest throughout the festival, with prizes for first, second and third place. Judging will take place Feb. 4. A map of sculpture locations will be online at coonrapidssnowflakedays.com on Jan. 22.
The Miss Coon Rapids and Miss Coon Rapids Outstanding Teen pageants begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Coon Rapids High School, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW.
The disc golf tournament costs $22 per player and runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Preregister by Jan. 22 at tinyurl.com/ftp8d2hd.
There will be a few parades for the community to attend in February. The first will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the other is Thursday, Feb. 3, both at 6 p.m. Food donations will be collected for ACBC Food Shelf.
The annual Snowflake Days Mayor’s Cup golf simulator tournament runs Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, at Bunker Hills Golf Course, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW. Registration is available at the clubhouse.
Families have the opportunity to tour the fire station Saturday, Feb. 5, at Coon Rapids Fire Station No. 1, 1460 Egret Blvd. NW.
A children’s medallion hunt will take place for kids 5-10 years old on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning at 10:15 a.m. at the Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
The Coon Rapids North Star Lions Club will host a free community waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
Family Fun Day at the Coon Rapids Ice Center runs 3-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. There will be a free cookies and canvas event 3-5 p.m. for children to paint a canvas with winter themes. Families can do outdoor skating and play games in the outdoor rink 4:30-5:30 p.m. The arena will host free indoor public skating 5:30-7:30 p.m. Skate rentals are available.
The Coon Rapids Senior Center, 11155 Robinson Drive NW, will host snowflake bingo for seniors on Monday, Jan. 27, at 12:45 p.m. Call 763-767-6473 to reserve a spot.
The annual children’s carnival, kid’s ice fishing contest, sock hop, chili challenge and junior royalty pageant will not be held this year due of COVID-19 precautions.
For more information on events and preregistration, visit coonrapidssnowflakedays.com.
