Mary Kallinen has done plenty of embarrassing things in her lifetime.
At one point the Coon Rapids resident made notes of her embarrassing stories and stuck them to the refrigerator to show her granddaughter that everybody has their awkward moments.
“Pretty soon my refrigerator disappeared,” Kallinen said.
Thankfully, many of those unfortunate incidents make for great stories — which she tells to anyone who will listen or, in some cases, read.
Since last Christmas Kallinen, with the help of fellow residents in Margaret Place — a Mary T., Inc., senior living facility— has sent at least 10,000 letters to veterans, active military members, fire responders and many others, she said.
“I know there’s a lot of people that are very lonely out there,” Kallinen said. “I write letters to them and assure them that they’re loved and everything and thank them for their service. Then I just tell some other little stories along with them.”
She started out last Christmas with a veterans nursing home, which had about 1,350 employees and residents. Kallinen wrangled up some of her friends to assist with such a large mission: Write letters to each of those 1,350 people in just four days.
“I bit off more than I can chew, which I usually do,” Kallinen said. “So I asked some of my neighbor friends if they could help with the letters.”
Kallinen has dropped off most of her letters to first responders, and the National Guard from the Anoka Armory came to collect many boxes packed full of letters, so most of her letters haven’t required postage, she said. A lot of the funding for treats she’s delivered along with letters came from her government stimulus checks, donations and her savings.
Many people have given financial aid for the letters or helped drop them off at their destination.
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kallinen felt like she was in prison for a crime she didn’t commit. To cope with the depression and loneliness of quarantine, she began writing letters to help others who may feel something similar, she said.
She recommends other people do the same thing to cope with their sadness. Helping others, she said, is one of the best cures.
“That comes back to you many times,” Kallinen said. “When you put it into writing, it means much more to a person to be able to hold that.”
One fellow resident, Jan Martineau-Dunlop, estimates she has written about 300 letters to help Kallinen’s cause. She has many family members who served the country, which inspired her to write so many letters.
She usually includes a funny or uplifting quote she saw online, with a meaningful message of her own.
“I tried to imagine my brother or my nephew or somebody that I know and then write from the heart,” Martineau-Dunlop said.
Kallinen writes her story ideas in a notebook so she doesn’t forget by the time she starts writing more letters.
“When I think of something, I take it and write it down,” she said.
One of the many embarrassing encounters she recalls in her letters was when she was young and swimming in a pool.
She dove into the water, and her swimsuit filled up with air in the bottom like a balloon, she said.
“All of a sudden I find myself airborne by my butt,” Kallinen said.
A man in the pool mistook her inflated swimsuit for a beach ball, she said, resulting in an unfortunate circumstance for each of them.
Not all the stories she tells in her letters are from awkward moments, though.
She recalls mentioning her old age around her granddaughter once, to which her granddaughter said: “You just had a birthday. You’re not in your old age, you’re in your new age!”
Martineau-Dunlop has seen boxes upon boxes of envelopes in Kallinen’s apartment since Christmastime.
“She has sent letters of appreciation to the EMTs that come here, to the hospital staff, nurses, various military and to military nursing homes and hospitals,” Martineau-Dunlop said.
Kallinen and her crew have sent thousands of letters to strangers, and a recent medical scare has her doctor calling for Kallinen to refrain from anything stressful, which may hinder her ability to write many more. But to her the effort has been worth it.
“It makes me feel good,” Kallinen said. “It makes all of us feel good. The others all here too said ... that they feel the love and the happiness coming back to them.”
