The city of Coon Rapids gave out two citizen merit awards Jan. 21 at the City Council meeting.
Todd St. Hilaire and his 17-year-old son, Gabriel, were presented citizen’s awards of merit for their actions that helped save a woman’s life in late September 2019.
“Thank you for the recognition,” Todd said. “I didn’t really think twice about stopping and helping out.”
Law enforcement responded to a call the evening of Sept. 28 regarding a grass fire and a second call of a vehicle fire at Foley Boulevard and Highway 10.
A 64-year-old woman had driven off a ramp and more than 100 feet into a ditch.
“The vehicle was so far into the cattails it wasn’t visible from the roadway,” Chief Tom Hawley told the council.
Before law enforcement got to the scene, Todd and Gabriel saw the fire and walked through the cattails to find the woman “out of it” and still in the vehicle, according to Hawley.
The woman was trying to accelerate out of the swamp.
While she was doing this, Todd and Gabriel noticed smoke and sparks coming from under the hood of her vehicle.
“(They) stepped into high gear to get the victim out of the vehicle and up to the shoulder of the highway,” Hawley said.
After they freed the woman, the vehicle burst into flames, Hawley said.
“If not for the immediate action Todd and Gabriel took, it is likely the unresponsive woman would have perished in the fire,” Hawley told the council. “Todd and Gabriel clearly saved the life of another person, thereby earning their citizen’s award of merit.”
The victim was unable to make the council meeting, but she did leave Hawley with a message to give Todd and Gabriel.
“She thinks of you two each and every day and thanks God you were there to save her,” Hawley said.
